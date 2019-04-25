Credit: BigStockPhoto

Monsters Inc Coming True? Not Quite.

Remember parents… sometimes the kids AREN’T crying wolf when they tell you there’s a monster under the bed.  Turns out these two girls were actually crying opossum. 

I don’t blame those girls for being freaked.  I LOVE animals… but there’s something about a hissing, hairless tail, beady eyed opossum that I would want to evict from my room as quickly as possible too.  That said, that’s about the cutest I’ve ever seen a opossum be.  He really seems to enjoy Tupperware.  Now the parent in me is coming out:  Clean your room girls.  Looks like there may be more “wildlife” in there somewhere.

 

 

 

 

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
