Monsters Inc Coming True? Not Quite.

Remember parents… sometimes the kids AREN’T crying wolf when they tell you there’s a monster under the bed. Turns out these two girls were actually crying opossum.

NOT-SO-SCARY MONSTER

Two girls insisted for three days that there was a "creature in their room before their parents believed them. Then they found an opossum.

I don’t blame those girls for being freaked. I LOVE animals… but there’s something about a hissing, hairless tail, beady eyed opossum that I would want to evict from my room as quickly as possible too. That said, that’s about the cutest I’ve ever seen a opossum be. He really seems to enjoy Tupperware. Now the parent in me is coming out: Clean your room girls. Looks like there may be more “wildlife” in there somewhere.