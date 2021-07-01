Money Saving Wedding Hacks

aquir|BigStock

Some couples know the value of a dollar.

Or in Sian Taylor’s case, she and her fiancé Andy know the value of a pound.

The young couple got engaged in the U.K. back in May and have been planning their nuptials,

which Taylor has been documenting on TikTok.

Throughout the planning process,

Taylor realized various wedding services and supplies can quickly rack up a large price tag.

This fact inspired the 24-year-old to upload a TikTok video listing off all the things

that will not be a part of her wedding, including a guest book and personalized favors.

According to Taylor’s June 14 video,

she’s not having a guest book because she knows everyone who has been invited.

She also found that save-the-date cards can be replaced with

text messaging while wedding favors are rarely kept by guests.

But wait…. There’s more, Taylor says you may not agree,

but this is what works for them.

Full Story and Tik Tok: HERE

