Mom Orders Moana Cake for Daughter’s Birthday… Gets Something… Different.

A Dairy Queen employee confused Disney’s “Moana” character and marijuana… so now we have these high-larious pictures.

A Baker Confused 'Moana' And 'Marijuana' And Now This Hilarious Cake Exists https://t.co/ivbVNfVVHl — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) July 10, 2019

Some fails are better, and funnier, than others. I’m sorry…. but this story is DOPE!