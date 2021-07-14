Rido81|BigStock

A little boy played the game “choose mom or dad” and the results revealed a lot about his parents.

Rashel Gonzalez and Grant Eastey are a bodybuilding couple.

Together they have a son named Jaxon.

In February 2020, the mom and dad shared a clip of Jaxon playing a game

called “choose mommy or daddy.”

In the game, Jaxon is asked questions about which parent does something the most.

The winning parent has to put a marshmallow in their mouth but they can’t chew it.

“Who’s the better cook?” “Who yells the most?” “Who’s better at sports?”

Ultimately, Jaxon was most scared of his dad who was also on their phone the most,

while mom ate the most, taught him most, cleaned the most and ultimately, declared the most fun.

But when it came down to which parent Jaxon loved more, he gave both parents a marshmallow.

The adorable video received over 8.7 million views on TikTok.

Full Story: HERE

Video: HERE