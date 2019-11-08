MNF Cat STILL on the Loose!

I just love this cat’s face. Nice kitty! The viral black cat from Monday Night Football has given the authorities the slip… again!

Viral black cat from Monday Night Football still on the loose at MetLife Stadium https://t.co/GSA5C5oHbt pic.twitter.com/3I5Wu5Ppzf — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 8, 2019

And because life wouldn’t be fair WITHOUT the best MNF Cat memes and photoshops… Here’s a link!

Enjoy a good laugh.

I sincerely hope the rescue group can find the now famous feline and find him, or her, a great home!