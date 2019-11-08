Credit: BigStockPhoto

MNF Cat STILL on the Loose!

November 8, 2019

I just love this cat’s face.  Nice kitty!  The viral black cat from Monday Night Football has given the authorities the slip… again!

 

And because life wouldn’t be fair WITHOUT the best MNF Cat memes and photoshops… Here’s a link!

Enjoy a good laugh.

I sincerely hope the rescue group can find the now famous feline and find him, or her, a great home!

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
