MLK Day in Seattle

Seattle will be celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with mostly virtual events this year.

Choose from workshops, panels and more. MLK Day 2021 is Monday, Jan. 18.

See below for events and details. Due to the ever-changing nature of the pandemic,

we advise you to check websites and event pages in advance to confirm all details.

Seattle Martin Luther King Jr. Organizing Coalition Workshops — through Jan. 16

Register online for virtual workshops hosted by the Seattle Martin Luther King Jr. Organizing

Coalition that touch on the themes of white supremacy, racism, anti-racism and police brutality.

Workshop times vary; free. seattlemlkcoalition.org

Virtual Walk with the Multicultural Advisory Council

of Bainbridge Island School District — Jan. 16-18

Walk a mile, or any distance, anywhere between Jan. 16-18 to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Register online and print out a sign to hold while you walk; free. bisd303.org/VirtualMLKWalk

39th Annual MLK Jr. Day Seattle Youth Event — Jan. 17

The MLK Day Celebration Youth Committee presents a short film of high school students sharing

their activism and world views, along with interviews with the film producer and director,

broadcast live on the Rainier Avenue Radio Facebook page from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 17; free. seattlemlkcoalition.org

