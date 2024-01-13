MLK Day Events Through Jan. 18, 2024

Sunday, Jan. 14, 2–4 p.m.:

Seattle’s MLK Coalition hosts its young leaders event providing Seattle youth a platform to exhibit their talents, engage in meaningful discussions and express their experiences to the community.

Sunday, Jan. 14, 2:30–5 p.m.:

Artists’ performances, from poetry and music, to dance and song, are at the forefront of this youth-led and youth-developed festival at Bainbridge Island Museum of Art (BIMA) celebrating the impacts of Dr. King’s legacy on a new generation of leaders.

Sunday, Jan. 14, 3–5 p.m.:

The community is invited to attend a Sunday Celebration honoring the life, legacy and dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the First Presbyterian Church of Everett featuring music and speakers.

Sunday, Jan. 14, 3:30–5 p.m.: Another Sunday gathering in honor of MLK is happening in Gig Harbor at the United Methodist Church. Join for music, snacks and messages to end racism. Pre-register for free tickets.

Monday, Jan. 15, times vary:

In the spirit of MLK’s service to the community, sign up for a volunteer opportunity and give back by using Monday as a day on instead of off. Children are welcome; check for more details and preregister in advance.

Monday, Jan. 15, dawn to dusk:

Both national parks and Washington State Parks offer free entrance Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Monday, Jan. 15, 9–11:30 a.m.:

Start the day with a community pancake breakfast at Luther’s Table in Renton and connect with the community while celebrating diversity and inclusion on MLK Day morning.

Monday, Jan. 15, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.:

Kids can take part in art activities and story times that celebrate Dr. King and his legacy to promote equality and advance civil rights at Imagine Children’s Museum in Everett. Included with admission.

Monday, Jan. 15, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.:

Hands On Children’s Museum in Olympia is celebrating the spirit of kindness and community of Martin Luther King Jr. through special art activities and collaborative projects. Write notes of kindness, silkscreen a peace print, learn about Black history STEAM heroes and more. Included with admission.

Monday, Jan. 15, 9:30–11:30 a.m.:

There is a free children’s tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center featuring local performers and fun activities especially for families.

Monday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. The Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee (SBCHC) encourages all to gather at Everett Memorial Stadium for an MLK march and rally ending at the Carl Gibson Center, where a community celebration featuring guest speakers, food and other presentations will take place.

Monday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.:

Join the City of Bellevue for a celebration and health fair at Crossroads honoring Dr. King and promoting health, well-being and equity. Explore topics such as mental health, preventative care, fitness and more and connect with local health organizations and experts.

Monday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m.–5 p.m; performances at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.:

Enjoy free admission to the Washington State History Museum and experience its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Commemoration where you can also catch live performances of the Civil Rights story, “Where Blooming Flowers Meet the Sky” throughout the day.

Monday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m.–noon:

Gather at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center to celebrate Dr. King’s birthday at a celebratory program highlighting MLK’s impact on the present and future of our communities under the theme “A Community Blueprint — Building Block by Block.” Community service awards will be handed out. The 11 a.m. program is preceded by a community outreach fair in the lobby starting at 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.:

Stop by the Northwest African American Museum to celebrate the life, legacy and sacrifice of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event will include music, movies, speakers, giveaways and activities for the whole family. The museum is offering free admission and will also debut a new exhibit, “Interrupting Privilege,” during the event.

Monday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.:

Lend your voice to the Seattle MLK Coalition’s annual rally and march for justice and equality. The rally takes place at the Garfield High School gym starting at 11 a.m.; the march begins at 12:30 p.m. Note that masks and social distancing are required. Check out online and in-person workshops as well, taking place Jan.13 and 15.

Monday, Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m.:

Attend a community celebration for Martin Luther King Day at the Royal Room in Seattle with a concert featuring the music of civil rights icon, Billie Holiday. Admission is by donation and seating is first come, first served.

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 7 p.m.:

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art hosts a viewing of the groundbreaking documentary film “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” as part of their smARTfilms series. This moving, eye-opening film examines the history of white supremacy and anti-Black racism in the United States, and features Seattle attorney and activist Jeffery Robinson, founder of The Who We Are Project. $10–$12 admission.

Thursday, Jan. 18, 6:30–8:30 p.m.:

All are invited to the University of Puget Sound’s annual MLK Celebration where Professor of History at Hope College, Dr. Fred Johnson III, will be the keynote speaker.