Misunderstood Meghan Trainor

DFree|BigStock

Meghan Trainor takes to tik tok to “explain” being seen with her hubby at a scandalous shop.

Meghan Trainor is opening up about the real story behind those viral photos of her and husband Daryl Sabara visiting a romantic shop.

Back in December 2017, Meghan and Daryl were spotted in their sweats while shopping at a Romantix adult entertainment store in Los Angeles.

Meghan took to TikTok this week to participate in the “One Thing About Me” trend in which people tell a story to the beat of Nicki Minaj‘s “Super Freaky Girl” song.

It’s all explained right here.

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069