Some of your favorite love songs aren’t love songs at all. WHAT?

You just don’t understand the lyrics . . . or you’ve never bothered to analyze them. Here are 11 misunderstood “love songs”.

1. “The One I Love”, R.E.M. The line, “A simple prop to occupy my time” should tip you off that this isn’t exactly a functional relationship. But Michael Stipe once said, quote, “It’s probably better that they think it’s a love song at this point.”

2. “Every Breath You Take”, The Police. Sting says it’s about, quote, “jealousy and surveillance and ownership.” A couple once told him it was their wedding song, and he replied, “Well, good luck.”

3. “Marry You”, Bruno Mars. They’re drunk and, quote, “looking for something dumb to do.” And Bruno tells her, quote, “If we wake up and you wanna break up, that’s cool.”

4. “Kiss on My List”, Hall & Oates. Daryl Hall explains, quote, “It’s an anti-love song. It means that your kiss is only on the list of the best things. It’s not the only thing.”

5. “Crash Into Me”, Dave Matthews Band. The dude is peeping at the woman through a window. Dave says, quote, “He’s the kind of person you’d call the police on.”

6. “Just What I Needed”, The Cars. The narrator doesn’t mind that his girl is wasting all his time, because she gives him what he needs, which is, “someone to feed,” and “someone to bleed.”

7. “All I Wanna Do Is Make Love to You”, Heart. A woman picks a guy up on the side of the road, uses him to get pregnant, then tells him to kick rocks. Ann Wilson calls it, quote, “kind of an empty, weird, sort of hateful story.”

8. “Can’t Feel My Face”, The Weeknd. It’s about COCAINE, not a woman.

9. “I Will Always Love You”, Dolly Parton. It’s about walking away from a relationship because you realize you’re not what the other person needs. And it was actually written about Dolly’s split with songwriter Porter Wagoner.

10. “One”, U2. The song is about people overcoming their differences and learning to live with each other. And Bono has said it’s more specifically about a boy coming out to his super religious dad.

11. “One Way or Another”, Blondie. It was actually inspired by a guy who was STALKING Debbie Harry. Although she says, quote, “I tried to inject a little levity into it to make it more lighthearted. It was a survival mechanism.”

