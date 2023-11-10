“Mind-boggling”: The Beatles make UK history with “Now And Then”

Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe

It’s 2023, and The Beatles are #1 on the British chart.

The group has made history with their “final” song, “Now And Then,” which features new contributions from Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, a John Lennon vocal from the ’70s and guitar from the late George Harrison, which was recorded in the ’90s.

The last time The Beatles were on top of the charts in their homeland, it was 1969, with the single “The Ballad of John & Yoko.” The group now sets a record for the longest gap between number ones: 54 years. The record was previously 44 years, set by Kate Bush last year when her ’80s hit “Running Up That Hill” went to number one.

Paul McCartney told the UK’s Official Charts Company that the news was “mind-boggling,” adding, “It’s blown my socks off. It’s also a very emotional moment for me. I love it!”

This is The Beatles’ 18th #1 hit in the U.K. No other group has had that many. They’re also the oldest band to top the U.K. chart: The average age of surviving Beatles Macca and Ringo is 82.

“Now And Then” is also the U.K.’s fastest-selling single of the year, with 48,600 units sold in its first week.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.