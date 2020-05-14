Millions of Pounds of Food Available to Those Struggling in Western Washington

Thank you to the amazing organizations below working tirelessly to bring the essentials to those who really need them in this time of pandemic. There are several events in Western Washington today, Thursday May 14th, where those who need help can get that help from their neighbors.

This Thursday, May 14th at 11 am EFN will join the Washington State Potato Commission at the Tacoma Dome to hand out 200,000 pounds of processing potatoes to community members. Potatoes will be distributed in 20lb bags and be loaded directly into cars to ensure social distancing. pic.twitter.com/C4ECF4HN9o — Emergency Food Netwk (@efoodnet) May 12, 2020

There are also 3 different Food Life Line events today…

Guardsmen at the Seattle @FoodLifeline distribution center continue to process and pack boxes that will be pushed out to food banks across the state. As of today the Guard has helped get 13.5 million lbs of food to families affected by #COVID19. #WeGotThisWA pic.twitter.com/8x7CJJtpji — WA National Guard (@WANationalGuard) May 13, 2020

Neighbor helping neighbor… it’s a proud tradition here in the Great Northwest!