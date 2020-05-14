Credit: BigStockPhoto

Millions of Pounds of Food Available to Those Struggling in Western Washington

May 14, 2020

Thank you to the amazing organizations below working tirelessly to bring the essentials to those who really need them in this time of pandemic.  There are several events in Western Washington today, Thursday May 14th,  where those who need help can get that help from their neighbors.

 

There are also 3 different Food Life Line events today…

 

Neighbor helping neighbor… it’s a proud tradition here in the Great Northwest!

About Seth

Avatar
Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only