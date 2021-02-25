Milli Vanilli biopic dropped by film company, controversial director Brett Ratner may be the reason why

A biopic on controversial lip-syncing ’90s duo Milli Vanilli is still moving ahead, but the film company involved in its production has removed itself from the project — possibly due to its controversial director.

Variety reports that Millennium Media, the independent film company that brought you The Expendables, Olympus Has Fallen and The Hitman’s Bodyguard, has pulled out of the project, which is set to be directed by Brett Ratner.

A statement from Ratner’s company said, “Millennium will not be selling the film…or be involved in the production,” adding that instead, “a group of private equity investors” will be “fully financing the movie.”

The announcement of the film on February 19 was followed by an outcry because of Ratner’s involvement. In 2017, seven women, including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused Ratner of sexual harassment and misconduct, reports Variety.

On February 20, Variety reports, Time’s Up issued a statement saying that Ratner had never expressed regret, and instead, filed lawsuits against his accusers. Time’s Up added that Ratner shouldn’t be allowed to just “go away for a couple of years and then resurface and act like nothing’s happened.”

The statement continued, “We have not – and will not – forget. And Millennium Media shouldn’t either. There should be no comeback.”

Ratner, best known for directing the Rush Hour franchise and X-Men: The Last Stand, is excited about the Milli Vanilli project, promoting it on his Instagram as “The Incredible True Story of the World’s Greatest Lie.”

As you might recall, the duo Milli Vanilli scored four smash singles in 1988 and 1989 and won the Grammy for Best New Artist, only to have it revoked when it was revealed that the duo — Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus — were models who didn’t actually sing on any of their records.

By Andrea Dresdale

