Milking the joke: Katy Perry explains unique outfit she wore to new 'American Idol' taping

Photos released of American Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on set taping auditions for the new season of the show show Katy wearing a unique outfit: A black-and-white cow-print puffed-sleeve top with a train, slim cow-print pants and matching shoes, hat and fingerless gloves.

In case you don’t get the significance of the outfit, the new mom posted pictures of herself modeling the outfit on Instagram, along with an explanation.

“MUTHA MILKS is back to werk @americanidol and it’s udderly ridiculously MOO-ving already!” Katy captioned the photos.

“Not pictured: my pumping breaks (shout out to @csiriano for the incredible custom costume).”

Ever since Katy welcomed daughter Daisy Dove, she’s made a number of breastfeeding jokes. She’s posed in a nursing bra for her Instagram Story, recorded herself with a breast pump for a get-out-the-vote video, and joked, “whoever said pumping isn’t a sport… I’d like to twist their nipples clockwise for one week straight.”

