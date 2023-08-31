Miley Cyrus says old picture of herself with Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato proves she’s bisexual

Noua Unu Studio

Miley Cyrus‘ ongoing Used To Be Young TikTok series has her revisiting different moments of her career, usually with the help of an old photo or video on a tablet she’s holding. In part 19 of the series, an old photo of herself with three fellow female stars causes Miley to blurt out something that seems to surprise everyone else in the room.

The photo in question shows Miley, her Hannah Montana co-star Emily Osment, Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato together. Emily, Taylor and Demi are all rocking fancy black cocktail dresses, while Miley is dressed in sweatpants, Uggs, a cardigan and a tank top.

“This picture has become a meme, where it says ‘Be the Miley of your friend group,'” Miley claims to the people off camera.

Miley adds, “If you guys didn’t know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I dunno what’s wrong with you.” She then looks surprised at the reactions of the people off camera.

“What?” she asks. “I mean, hello! Look at ’em!”

“I literally think we were leaving the Grammys to go to the Cheesecake Factory,” she continues. “Me and Emily and Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato are going to the Cheesecake Factory! These are some classy ladies!”

In 2015, Miley Cyrus told Vanity Fair, “A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person.” In 2021, she told the Call Her Daddy podcast, “Girls are way hotter.”

