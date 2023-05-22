Miley Cyrus has no “desire” to tour: “There’s no connection”

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Don’t hold your breath, folks, because Miley Cyrus might not be hitting the road anytime soon to support her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, the 30-year-old superstar revealed that the tour life isn’t the life for her.

After sharing that she enjoys performing in more intimate settings for close friends and family, Miley said, “Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety.”

“It’s also not natural,” she adds. “It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

It’s been a while since Miley’s last headline arena show, and she’s got some serious introspection going on.

The “Flowers” singer pondered, “After the last [headlining arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t’ because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.