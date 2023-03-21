Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” returns to #1 on ‘﻿Billboard’ ﻿Hot 100

Columbia Records

Miley Cyrus is back on top. Her song “Flowers” returned to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song knocked out The Weeknd and Ariana Grande‘s “Die For You” remix, which ruled the chart for the past two weeks. “Flowers” has now been #1 for seven nonconsecutive weeks.

Fans streamed Miley’s song 28.2 million times over the past week and also bought an additional 15,000 copies.

In addition, Miley’s new album, Endless Summer Vacation, bowed at #3 on the Billboard 200, bested by second-place SOS from SZA and country star Morgan Wallen‘s #1 album, One Thing at a Time.

