Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” leads ﻿’Billboard’ ﻿Hot 100 for eighth week

It appears no one can love the Billboard Hot 100 better than Miley Cyrus. Her song “Flowers” has claimed an eighth week at #1.

Fans streamed Miley’s self-love anthem 24.7 million times over the past week and also purchased an additional 11,000 copies. The song held its ground in radio plays, as well, leading the outlet’s Radio Songs chart for a sixth week.

With that, “Flowers” extends its record as Miley’s longest-running #1. The singer thanked fans on Instagram, writing, “thank you for continuing to support this meaningful song. I love you all deeply.”

Speaking of longest-running chart-toppers, Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” also held onto #1 on the Billboard Hot 10 for eight weeks and is a personal best for the singer.

“Flowers” was the first song released off Miley’s new album, Endless Summer Vacation, which has fallen to #4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Speaking of her new album, Miley further celebrated the release by posting an official Backyard Sessions video of her performing “Jaded,” which you can now watch on YouTube. She has also shared Backyard Sessions versions of “Flowers” and “River.”

Fans can tune in to see all eight of her performances on Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), which is streaming now on Disney+.

