Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is now fastest song to hit 1 billion streams in Spotify history

Graphic courtesy of Spotify

Miley Cyrus can buy herself flowers, but she wasn’t able to rack up 1 billion streams for her song of the same name all by herself — her fans helped her do it.

The song has now become the fastest song to hit the billion-stream mark in Spotify history. It was released on January 12, or 112 days ago. “Flowers” had previously set the record for the most-streamed song in a single week.

The previous record for the fastest song by a solo artist to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify was 118 days, set last summer by Harry Styles‘ “As It Was.”

“Flowers” was the first single from Miley’s current album, Endless Summer Vacation. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for eight weeks.

