Miley Cyrus’ ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ cameo: “She’s … game for anything”

Miley Cyrus makes a cameo in director Ethan Coen‘s new road movie Drive-Away Dolls, and it’s her first time back on the big screen in a live-action role in years.

“She is so much fun. [Exactly] what you would imagine. A real pro,” Coen told The Wrap.

Drive-Away Dolls is about two gay women who embark on a cross-country road trip. According to Screen Rant, Miley’s character, Tiffany Plastercaster, is only seen in psychedelic interludes. She’s based on a real person named Cynthia Plaster Caster, a legendary ’60s groupie who became famous for making plaster molds of rock stars’, um, junk.

“That’s her thing, too. She’s into that, both the retro hippie thing and the whole … molding thing,” Coen told The Wrap. “Miley loves her d****.”

Tricia Cooke, the movie’s co-writer and editor, added that Miley knew all about Cynthia Plaster Caster before she got the role.

“I was telling her about Cynthia Plaster Caster, ‘I don’t know if you know. Your character’s based on Cynthia,’” Cooke tells The Wrap. “She’s like, ‘I thought that’s why you called me.’ Big fondness for Cynthia Plaster Caster. She’s also just game for anything, whatever you ask her to do.”

Coen added, “At 29 years old, she’s — I mean it in the best sense — like an old show-business broad. ‘Yeah, whatever, honey. All you need.’”



