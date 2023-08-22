Miley Cyrus comments on lyrics of new single: “I felt misunderstood”

NOUA UNU Studio

Miley Cyrus has treated fans to the lyrics of her upcoming single “Used To Be Young” along with an explanation of what they mean.

On her socials, Miley writes, “These lyrics were written almost 2 years ago at the beginning of my [Endless Summer Vacation]. It was at a time I felt misunderstood. I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you.”

The “Flowers” singer adds, “The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever. Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself everyday. The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty. That is my life at this moment ….. unfinished yet complete.”

According to the lyrics in the chorus, Miley sings, “I know I used to be crazy/I know I used to be fun/You say I used to be wild/I say I used to be young/You tell me time done changed me/That’s fine, I’ve had a good run/I know I used to be crazy/that’s cause I used to be young.”

In the rest of the song, Miley looks back on her life, saying, “Me + who ya say I was yesterday have gone our separate ways/left my living fast somewhere in the past.”

She also says, “Not worth crying ’bout things ya can’t erase/like tattoos and regrets/words I never meant/and ones that got away.”

Some fans are interpreting this as some grand farewell from Miley, writing comments including, “DON’T YOU DARE RETIRE AFTER THIS SINGLE,” “if you retire after this one I swear to god,” “you’re not retiring are you?” and “i don’t want you to retire.”

“Used To Be Young” arrives August 25.

