Microsoft Tried A 4 Day Work Week And The Results Were…

Great! Duh…let’s make this happen!

A four-day work week sounds like a dream. So I highly recommend calling the CEO of your company and telling them about this story ASAP.

Last August, Microsoft Japan decided to test what would happen if they had their employees work four days a week instead of five. So they let all 2,300 of their employees have Fridays off for the month.

And the result was a huge success. Productivity went up 40%, so even though people were working for less time, they were getting more done.

Full story HERE