Michelle Hollomon Author of “Losers, Users, and Abusers and the Women Who Love Them”

November 18, 2019

Michelle Hollomon is a mental health counselor in private practice in Seattle, and she is also an author. Michelle's new book "Losers, Users, and Abusers and the Women Who Love Them", is a great resource for each of us, really, because fundamentally it is personal growth work, and we can always be growing and becoming better. However, the sad truth is that abuse and domestic violence are at very high levels--1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have been victims of some form of physical violence by an intimate partner within their lifetime. Michelle shares about resources. Havens Community Connections is one located in Duvall.

Find out more at www.havencc.org and www.michellehollomon.com.

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

About Warm 106.9

Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
