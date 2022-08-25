Michelle Branch’s domestic assault charges dismissed

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Triller

The domestic assault brought against Michelle Branch a couple of weeks ago has been dismissed, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

During a court appearance on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, the 39-year-old singer’s misdemeanor domestic assault by offensive/provocative conduct charge was dismissed by Judge Gale Robinson at the request of the state, according to the court papers.

Following the news that Branch and her husband of three years, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney were separating, officers were called the couple’s home about a possible domestic disturbance, and Michelle said she’d slapped Carney in the face one or two times, according to a police report viewed by ABC Audio. Carney confirmed that, though he had no visible injuries, and Michelle was taken into custody.

Michelle and Carney share two children, 6-month-old daughter Willie and 4-year-old Rhys. Michelle has a 17-year-old daughter, Owen, from her previous marriage. She and Carney wed in 2019.

