Michelle Branch pregnant with third child after suffering miscarriage

Michelle Branch is pregnant again after suffering a miscarriage back in December.

The 38-year-old mother of two shared the good news in a Sunday Instagram post that began, “You know you’re pregnant when…”

“Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself,” Michelle continued, before calling her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, her “hero” for going “to the market in search of double cream.”

“Couldn’t be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!” she concluded.

The “All You Wanted” singer included pictures of the scones, along with a recipe from British cook Nigella Lawson, and photos of her and Carney’s son, Rhys James Carney, who turns three later this month, staring anxiously at the oven.

“All the ‘buns are in the oven’!” country star Jennifer Nettles commented, eliciting a laughing emoji from Michelle. Other celebs such as Juliette Lewis and The Band Perry‘s Kimberly Perry also offered their congratulations.

In addition to Rhys, Michelle shares daughter Owen Isabelle Landau, 16, with her ex-husband Teddy Landau.

