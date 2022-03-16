Michelle Branch “fuming” after being mom-shamed for breastfeeding her baby

Rick Kern/WireImage

Michelle Branch is the latest celebrity to be mom-shamed — but it happened to her in real life, not online.

On Twitter Tuesday, a furious Michelle posted, “I just got shamed by another mother (who was holding her own young infant!) for nursing my 6 week old baby on a bench at a playground while my toddler was playing.”

Adding the “mind blown” emoji,” Michelle added, “She said I wasn’t ‘being modest.’ I am in shock that this kind of judgement was coming from a fellow mom!”

She continued, in a separate tweet, “…and to clarify, I had a nursing tank top on and was seated away from others. It’s not like I walked into the crowd and whipped my t**s out. Being a mom is hard enough. Can we not judge one another for how we feed our babies?”

In response to a fan, Michelle further wrote, “I was in shock, so I didn’t say anything back. I’m fuming!”

Michelle and her husband Patrick Carney of the alt-rock band The Black Keys welcomed their daughter, Willie Jacquet Carney, on February 2. She and Carney also share son Rhys James Carney, who’s three. From her previous marriage, Michelle has a 16-year-old daughter, Owen.

Fans online rushed to Michelle’s defense, with one pointing out, “Modesty ain’t gonna feed that baby.”

Another added, “Ugh, that’s so frustrating, especially when it’s coming from another mom! Why is providing nourishment to our babies seen as a shameful thing?”

“It’s 2022, women should breastfeed their babies wherever whenever the f**k they need to,” stated a male fan, to which a female fan replied, “In most (if not all) 50 states we are allowed to by law!”

