Michelle Branch arrested for slapping estranged husband Patrick Carney

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Following the news that Michelle Branch and her husband of three years, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, are separating, comes the news that Michelle was arrested early Thursday morning for slapping Carney.

According to a police report viewed by ABC Audio, officers were called the couple’s home about a possible domestic disturbance, and Michelle said she’d slapped Carney in the face one or two times. Carney confirmed that, though he had no visible injuries, and Michelle was taken into custody.

TMZ reports that Michelle’s bail was set at $1,000. She was subsequently released from custody early because she’s currently breastfeeding the couple’s 6-month-old daughter, Willie.

As previously reported, Michelle issued a statement to People about the split, which read, “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward.”

Michelle and Carney share two children, Willie and 4-year-old Rhys. Michelle has a 17-year-old daughter, Owen, from her previous marriage. She and Carney wed in 2019.

