Michelle Branch and The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney welcome baby girl

Michelle Branch is a mom again. She and her husband, Patrick Carney of The Black Keys, welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday, E! News reports.

The baby’s name is Willie Jacquet Carney: Willie after Carney’s grandmother, and Jacquet after Michelle’s mother’s maiden name.

Michelle retweeted E!’s story and added, “So completely smitten!”

Willie joins her siblings Rhys James Carney, who arrived in 2018, and Owen Isabelle Landau, Michelle’s 16-year-old daughter from her previous marriage.

On Christmas Day of 2020, Michelle announced that she’d suffered a miscarriage, and revealed in August of 2021 that she was expecting again. Carney and the “Everywhere” singer began dating in 2015 and married in 2019.

Carney will have some time to enjoy the new addition, since The Black Keys’ Dropout Boogie Tour isn’t kicking off until July 9. Tickets go on sale today.

