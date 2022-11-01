Michael Jackson’s estate unveils ﻿’Thriller 40’﻿ global campaign

Sony Music Entertainment

This month will officially mark 40 years since Michael Jackson released his groundbreaking sixth studio album, Thriller. To celebrate the milestone, the late singer’s estate has teamed with Sony Music to launch a global anniversary campaign.

This worldwide initiative will allow fans across the globe to celebrate the late singer’s legacy. Two immersive fan experiences have been announced for Dusseldorf, Germany and New York City. Both events will offer photo ops, track-focused experiences, interactive elements and elements for social media engagement.

Germany’s event will run November 10 through November 13, while New York City’s will be held November 18 to November 20. Registration for both events is now open on the Michael Jackson website.

That’s not all: There will also be Thriller-themed parties held across the world that will allow fans to learn the story behind Michael’s groundbreaking album by giving them an exclusive peek at the Thriller 40 documentary. Tickets for these parties — which will be held in major cities such as London, Toronto, Madrid, Amsterdam and Seoul — will be sold on Michael’s official website.

Aside from the one-time-only screenings, there will also be fan events held worldwide that’ll feature DJs, short film screenings, giveaways and more. Details on how to register are forthcoming.

Michael released Thriller on November 30, 1982. It is hailed as one of the best-selling albums of all time. The album, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year in 1984, is RIAA-certified triple Diamond in the U.S.

On November 18, Sony Music will release Michael Jackson Thriller 40, a double CD set with a bonus record filled with rare audio recordings and demos that Jackson worked on during the 1982 album’s sessions.

