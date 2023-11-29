Michael Jackson scores third Billion View video; Katy Perry adds her seventh

Chris Walter/WireImage

Despite making some of the most iconic ones ever, not many of Michael Jackson‘s music videos have actually managed to hit a billion views on YouTube. The late King of Pop has just added a third video to his tally.

MJ’s video for his 1983 #1 hit “Beat It” has just entered the Billion Views Club, joining “Billie Jean” and “They Don’t Care About Us.”

Meanwhile, Katy Perry has just scored her seventh Billion Views club entry: her clip for “The One that Got Away.” Her love interest in that video is played by Diego Luna, who’s known for playing Cassian Andor in both Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and in the Disney+ series Andor. Her other Billion View videos include “Firework,” “Roar,” “Dark Horse” and “Wide Awake.

Other new entries in YouTube’s Billion Views Club this week include “Locked Away,” a 2015 top 10 hit by R. City that features Maroon 5‘s Adam Levine; Rihanna‘s 2010 #1 hit “What’s My Name?” featuring Drake; and Foster the People‘s “Pumped Up Kicks.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.