Michael J. Fox the Movie

Michael J. Fox is opening up about his life in an all-encompassing new documentary.

The first trailer for Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, on Apple TV. Looking back at the actor’s rise to stardom in films like Back to the Future and Teen Wolf plus his Emmy-winning days on Family Ties.

Directed by Davis Guggenheim, who won an Oscar for the 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth, the film also tracks Fox’s experience with Parkinson’s disease and how he continues to work and stay positive despite the diagnosis he got at 29. The film will show his “never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis,” per a press release.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie debuts on Apple TV+ on May 12.

