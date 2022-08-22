Michael Bublé’s wife shares behind-the-scenes video of their daughter’s birth

ABC/Lou Rocco

﻿Michael Bublé welcomed his fourth child, a daughter named Cielo, on Friday with wife Luisana Lopilato. To celebrate their little girl’s arrival, the South American actress shared a behind-the-scenes video of Cielo’s birth.

“The story of 1 unforgettable day,” she captioned the Instagram video. “Touching heaven with our hands! We love you so much Cielo.”

The video, tracked to Michael’s new single “I’ll Never Not Love You,” starts with Lopilato showing off her pregnant belly before she heads to the hospital. The two take several selfies — as well as one posing in front of the urgent care center — and videos around the hospital before heading to the delivery room.

Another photo shows Lopilato in labor, with Michael comforting her and touching her forehead with his. Other clips show the delighted parents cuddling their newborn before walking out of the hospital.

Michael’s made it known he’s head over heels in love with the infant. The Grammy winner shared a hilarious video of himself peering down at his sleeping newborn and acknowledged, “Ok …so I’m obsessed.” He captioned the video, “Cielo’s first TikTok.”

Michael previously told ABC Audio he built his tour around his daughter’s scheduled cesarean section birth. The “Sway” singer performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City Thursday night before flying a red-eye to Canada, arriving at 3 a.m. Vancouver time.

Michael said he would then head to the hospital after he got off his plane.

The happy couple announced Cielo’s birth in a joint statement on Friday afternoon, writing, “You finally arrived to our lives with your 3.8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!!”

The two share sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, as well as 4-year-old daughter Vida.

