Michael Buble’s wife Luisana Lopilato pregnant with 4th child

Baby number four is on the way for Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato.

According to TMZ, the baby news is revealed in a new music video for Buble’s song “I’ll Never Not Love You,” due out Tuesday. In a clip from the forthcoming video, the Canadian singer gets pulled out of a dream sequence in a grocery store. As they walk out with their children, Lopilato’s baby bump is on full display.

Buble, 46, and Lopilato, 34, who married in 2011, are already parents to three-year-old daughter Vida and sons Elias, five, and Noah, eight.

Buble teased “I’ll Never Not Love You” on Saturday as the sequel to his hit “Haven’t Met You Yet.”

“‘Haven’t Met You Yet’ was the beautiful start of a true romance,” he tweeted. “10 years later, the story continues in the extraordinary sequel ‘I’ll Never Not Love You’ 2.22.22.”

