Michael Bublé’s son complains that he wasn’t allowed to “watch” when mom and dad “made” baby #4

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato recently revealed that they’re expecting their fourth child, but as Michael revealed during an appearance on ABC’s The View on Friday, at least one of his other children is a bit confused about exactly how that happened.

Michael told The View hosts that they broke the news to the three kids — Noah, 8, Elias, 5 and Vida, 3 — on Christmas Eve. “We told them, ‘Mommy has a baby in her tummy and you’re going to have a little brother or sister,’ and 5-year-old Eli was just distraught,” Michael reveals. “And we said, ‘What’s wrong?’ And he said, ‘Why didn’t you invite us to watch when you fell in love and you made the baby?'”

“And I still don’t know how to answer the question!” Michael laughed. “Obviously, they have no concept about how physically it happens. It’s really cute, it’s just so sweet. They just know that mommies and daddies fall in love and have the baby so he just wants to know why he wasn’t invited.”

Michael and Luisana revealed the pregnancy at the end of the video for Michael’s current hit ,”I’ll Never Not Love You,” in which Luisana starred and the children appeared.

Asked what kind of father he is, Michael joked, “I think my kids would say that they feel like I’m one of them. My poor wife now has five children she’s going to have to take care of.”

Michael’s new album, Higher, is out March 25.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.