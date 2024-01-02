Michael Bublé’s next chapter: “I need to take some time to miss touring”

AdriÃ¡n Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images

Don’t expect a tour from Michael Bublé in 2024 — and he may not release any new music, either. He says he plans to take a break from the constant grind of recording and touring for a while so he can focus on non-musical pursuits.

“I’m really looking forward to this part of my life and taking time to be a dad and to try new things and other mediums,” he told ABC Audio a few months ago. “And I’m not trying to be dramatic, but it’s going to be nice to take this time.”

When he says “other mediums,” he specifically means TV and film. He says he’s eager to show fans a side of himself that’s different from what they’ve seen onstage all these years.

“I think for a lot of people out there, they have a certain image of me and I understand it,” he noted. “And it’ll be surprising for them when they see that part of my personality that is being used in that way.”

So how long will Michael’s break from performing live onstage for his fans last? He’s not sure.

“﻿I think for 20 years I have literally been in a cycle and I loved it. I’ve loved it,” he stresses. “But I need to take some time to miss touring. That’s all I need, to take some time.”

“I honestly don’t know how long that’s going to be, but I imagine it’s going to be a little while.”

