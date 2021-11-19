Michael Buble’s new video shows us the holidays from an ugly Christmas sweater’s point of view

143/Reprise

Michael Buble has released a brand-new holiday song called “The Christmas Sweater,” which appears on the 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of his 2011 album Christmas, due out November 26.

Along with the song comes an adorable video, told from the point of view of an ugly Christmas sweater. The garment hangs forlornly in a young woman’s closet all year, hoping against hope that it’ll be taken out and worn — but it isn’t until a Christmas party on December 24 that the sweater’s dream comes true.

At the party, the woman and her sweater encounter a guy and his equally ugly Christmas sweater, both of which end up discarded and crumpled up on the bed later on that night…wink, wink.

In other Michael Buble holiday news, he’s posted a video revealing his Christmas wish. He starts out by claiming that he wants world peace and for people to be kind to each other, but then quickly devolves into lusting after a Rolex, an Oculus VR headset, a submarine, hockey tickets for a year, a gold-plated PlayStation 5, a ride on Jeff Bezos‘ rocket and a gold-and-diamond-encrusted necklace.

“And also, like, you know, world peace too,” he adds.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.