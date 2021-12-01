Michael Bublé’s new holiday special to feature Camila Cabello, Kermit the Frog & ‘Ted Lasso’ star

NBC

Like all his holiday specials in years past, Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City, airing next Monday night, will feature a lineup of special guest stars.

Billboard reports that Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon and R&B singer Leon Bridges will all join Michael for the show. Billboard points out that Michael’s toddler daughter, Vida, is evidently a fan of Camila’s: Last year, she joined her dad in singing Camila’s hit “Señorita” during a livestream.

There will also be two unexpected guests: Kermit the Frog and Hannah Waddingham, the Emmy-winning actress who plays Rebecca on the AppleTV+ show Ted Lasso. Fans of the show know that in addition to being a great actress, Waddingham is also a talented singer.

A 48-piece orchestra will also be accompanying Michael as he celebrates the 10th anniversary of his hit 2011 album, Christmas.

“I’m especially excited about this year’s show and our phenomenal guests,” Michael said in a statement, according to Billboard. “It will be a night to remember and I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone.”

Christmas in the City premieres Monday, December 6 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

