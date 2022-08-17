Michael Bublé went incognito in Nashville to hide tickets to his concert

ABC/Lou Rocco

Michael Bublé took over Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night and two lucky fans were able to go thanks to a fun little treasure hunt.

The Canadian crooner shared on hisInstagram Stories that he arrived at the venue early and got an idea to further engage his fans. He decided to hide a pair of tickets somewhere in the city and encouraged the lucky winner to “make a TikTok and tag me [in a video]. Show me your adventure!”

Michael, who put on a red letterman jacket, documented his escape from the venue and declared while waving the passes, “I have found the exit! Bublé has left the building and here we go, sneaky sneaky!”

The Grammy winner decided to hide the tickets in the Music City Walk of Fame park, near the arena and the Country Music Hall of Fame. He selected “one of the benches in the far end of the park” — by Garth Brooks‘ star — and filmed himself taping the tickets underneath the seat.

A few hours later, TikTok user @ajspirit8 and a friend found the pair of tickets and filmed themselves excitedly opening the envelope. The two ladies thanked Michael and couldn’t stop giggling.

The “Sway” singer shared the video to his Instagram Story.

Michael is next set to play Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He will then take a mini break from touring to welcome his fourth child, a baby girl, via C-section

