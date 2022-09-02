Michael Bublé was “terrified” COVID-19 was going to end live music performances

ABC Audio

Michael Bublé is back on tour after welcoming daughter Cielo, and he wants his audience to feel just as ecstatic as he does through his live shows.

“I was terrified I’d never get back to work, that people would never be able to get back into a [concert venue] safely again,” he told Chicago Sun Times. “So I wanted this show to be a celebration of joy and love.”

The Grammy winner continued, “I didn’t want to rest on my laurels. People have never seen me in this way in concert before. … I want them to be part of something special for one night.”

Noting his Higher tour is “the biggest tour I’ve ever mounted, production wise,” Michael admitted to having an ulterior motive with this new trek.

“I’m giving people the chance to see something that went extinct a long time ago,” he dished, noting he’s “not trying to sound like a jerk” with these aspirations.

He explained, “If you never had the chance to see Frank [Sinatra] or Dean [Martin] or Elvis we’ve put [that show experience] into a pop setting. So you get the music but you [also get] the raconteur surrounded by a live, big band with string players and a full choir.”

Aside from saluting the legendary crooners, Michael further put a nostalgic spin on his show by arranging his orchestra in descending tiers, similarly to how Lawrence Welk fashioned his on The Lawrence Welk Show.

In addition to resurrecting an “extinct” form of live performances, he notes his new album Higher was also “terribly ambitious.”

Tracks include covers of Sam Cooke‘s “Bring It On Home to Me” and Barry White‘s “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything.”

He says he dabbled in different genres “for a little more fresh sound” and a “sense of newness.”

