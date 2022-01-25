Michael Bublé turns the “Celine Dion Challenge” into a hockey lovefest

As a fellow Canadian pop superstar, it’s no wonder that Michael Bublé wanted to get in on TikTok’s hilarious #CelineDionChallenge — but of course, being Canadian, he couldn’t help working hockey into the equation.

The #CelineDionChallenge involves lip-syncing to Celine’s hit “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” while wearing some kind of coat, blanket or cover-up, and then throwing it off to reveal a glamorous gown, as confetti showers down and a fan — or a hair dryer, or a leaf blower — dramatically starts blowing your hair and outfit around.

In Michael’s version, he’s standing on ice skates guarding a hockey goal, holding a stick and wearing goalie gloves. As he hits the “Baby, baby, baby” part, he throws off his gloves and the stick and then grabs the Stanley Cup — apparently, it’s real — while some dude runs behind him holding a Canadian flag and someone else kneels in front of him and pops confetti.

“Finally had the time to put in the effort that this trend deserves,” Michael wrote on Instagram. “I love you @celinedion.”

Michael’s new single “I’ll Never Not Love You” comes out on Friday.