Michael Bublé to sit in the hot seat for social media-fueled Q&A session

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Image

Michael Bublé announced a rather unique way he plans to hype his upcoming single, “I Will Never Not Love You,” which drops next Friday — he’s allowing himself to be grilled by his fans.

In a press release, the Canadian singer announced that he’ll be opening himself up to a fan-fueled Q&A session that will be streamed live. Fans are invited to record themselves asking Michael their burning questions and share them on social media using the hashtag #AskAwayWithBuble. It appears written questions will not be accepted.

The deadline to get your on-video questions in on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram is Monday, January 24, at midnight PST. Then, the singer will be subjected to answering them on a livestream set for Friday, January 28 — the same day his new single drops.

So, while you’re thinking about what you want to talk with Michael about, go pre-save his new song on Apple Music, Spotify or Deezer.

