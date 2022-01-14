Michael Bublé to release new single “I’ll Never Not Love You” later this month

Richard Dobson/Newspix via Getty Images

Michael Bublé is starting off the year with brand new music and, on Friday, revealed when you’ll be able to hear his next single.

Taking to Instagram, the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer shared a brief video of him hyping up the song, revealing its title to be “I’ll Never Not Love You,” and discussing the inspiration behind it. Michael admits the track’s name may fudge the rules of grammar slightly because it “is a double negative,” but says he chose it because “I think it makes you feel positive.”

“The waiting is the hardest part! I’m so excited to share this song with all of you. I’m so proud of it and I hope that you will love it as much as I do,” the Canadian singer added in the caption. “The wait is over, January 28th!”

The song was originally set for release today, January 14, but it appears it required a few more tweaks before earning Michael’s full seal of approval.

Michael further excited his fans by raving about how his friends and family adore the song — a claim that was bolstered by pal ﻿Josh Groban﻿, who praised in the comments, “I’m never NOT (did I do it right?) gonna be listening to this on repeat!”

The uplifting love song, which arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day, is available to pre-save now.

Michael’s new album is due in 2022 and, as he hinted with his upcoming song, he feels his next album may be the best one yet. The Grammy winner will support the studio effort when taking over Las Vegas for a brief residency that runs from April 27 to May 7 at Resorts World.

