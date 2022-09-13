Michael Bublé to get his own week, serve as guest judge on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

ABC/Lou Rocco

Michael Bublé is going to help motivate the dancers on the new season of Dancing with the Stars…with his own dedicated week on the show.

On Instagram, Michael posted the announcement and wrote, “Surprise! It’s me! A whole week of Bublé on this season of Dancing With The Stars. Comment which of my songs you want to hear and I’ll see what I can do!”

Not only will the contestants be dancing to Michael’s music on October 24, but the singer will also serve as a guest judge that night.

This will be Dancing with the Stars‘ first season on Disney+. It kicks off September 19 with cast members including Selma Blair, Wayne Brady, Jordin Sparks, Cheryl Ladd, Charlie D’Amelio and Teresa Giudice, among others.

