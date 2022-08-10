Michael Bublé surprises gospel choir during tour stop in London

ABC/Lou Rocco

The singers of London’s West End Gospel choir got the surprise of their life when ﻿Michael Bublé﻿ walked through the door to watch them perform his song “Bring It On Home to Me.”

A video of the surprise visit, released Wednesday, was taken as the Grammy winner was touring London in March to promote his new album, Higher. Michael revealed he was “asked to surprise” the singers, who were led to believe they “were only being filmed as a stunt for Michael’s socials.”

“The choir had no idea that Michael is coming to surprise them,” the narration continued, adding the “Sway” singer also had “no idea that they are performing his song.”

The choirmaster, named Nathaniel, was in on the whole thing.

The wholesome video starts with Michael gushing about how much he loves gospel music and psyching himself up to meet the singers. Of course, the moment he walks in, the choir jumps to their feet while erupting in laughter and cheers.

His reaction is priceless once he realizes what song they’re singing and soon joins them.

Michael then hugs each and every member of the choir and tells them, “I’ve been freaking out! For me, when I recorded this song, it was the greatest thing I’ve ever recorded in my life.” Michael became emotional as he explained that he always believed in the song when others didn’t — and said their performance will “let people see how beautiful this is.”

“This is the moment. You guys gave me the moment,” he gushed.

“That was truly one of the greatest moments of my life,” Michael continued, saying he’d love to invite the singers to join him the next time he performs in London.

The “I’ll Never Not Love You” singer is currently on the North American leg on his Higher tour.

