Michael Bublé spans the decades in new video for “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Along with decorations in stores and Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé is one of the harbingers of Christmas, and he celebrates the holiday through the decades in his new video for “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

The clip, now streaming on Facebook, starts in black-and-white, as Michael enters a typical late-50s household and walks through a family’s living room, where they’re celebrating Christmas but oblivious to his presence until he eats one of their Christmas cookies.

As the picture gets colorized, Michael moves onto the ’70s and then the ’80s, where he pushes a kid away so he can steal his video game controller — and then gets thrown out for his rudeness.

Michael then pops into the home of a Jewish family who are lighting candles for Hanukkah. At first they give him the side-eye, but then laugh and welcome him into their family photo. He ends the clip opening gifts with a modern-day family before walking out of the house.

“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” is the opening track of Michael’s best-selling 2011 album, Christmas. This year, he’s marking the 10th anniversary of the release with all kinds of goodies — among them, a Super Deluxe box set featuring two newly recorded songs, the original album on CD and vinyl, a seven-track bonus CD, a book, letter, lithograph, DVD and more.

