Michael Bublé shares sweet photo of him playing piano with his son, says it’s hard to go back on tour

﻿Michael Bublé is touring again after welcoming his fourth child, daughter Cielo, last month, but the Grammy winner shared how difficult it was for him to hit the road again.

He shared a tender moment of him and his 9-year-old son ﻿Noah﻿ at home playing the piano together. “These are the moments before I leave to go on tour,” the “Sway” singer noted in an Instagram caption. “Always hard to go but I love what I do and who I do it for.”

He then signed off by shouting out his Minnesota fans, who got to see him perform at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.

Michael revealed in July just how much it means to him that his oldest child has picked up the piano. At the time, he shared a video of him getting “choked up” as he joined Noah in singing his hit “I’ll Never Not Love You.”

“More talent in his little fingers than I have in my whole body,” Michael captioned the post.

He also hinted that he’s starting to think about what his life would look like if he decided to just be a family man. Appearing recently on That Gaby Roslin Podcast, he expressed, “I think I’m getting close to thinking maybe I can just go and be a dad.”

Michael noted “it’s a fantasy” because he’s not ready to walk away from his career, but he did confess, “I think I’m not loving it as much.” Despite those feelings, he noted singing is an important part of his identity.

“You can’t do both successfully,” he added but hinted pal Ed Sheeran — who has two young kids of his own — may have cracked the formula. Because of that, Michael proclaimed, “Ed Sheeran for prime minister!”

