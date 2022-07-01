Michael Bublé says he wants to mentor young singers the way Tony Bennett mentored him

ABC/Lou Rocco

﻿Michael Bublé ﻿says he’s kept in touch with American Idol‘s ﻿Christian Guardino, noting that he wants to mentor the aspiring singer the same way his hero, Tony Bennett, mentored him.

“I have kept in touch and you know, he’s a great kid,” Michael told KABC. “This is what music is about and this is what our business is about and that is passing it on. The same way my heroes have done that for me.”

The “Sway” singer continued, “The way that Tony Bennett did that for me, it’s a real joy to do that for someone like Christian. It’s a lot of fun that show and it was a really beautiful moment for me.”

Michael also looked back at the final duet he and Christian performed on American Idol and said of their performance of “Smile,” I thought that we kicked butt in that performance and I was really happy for him.”

The Grammy winner credits ﻿Dancing with the Stars﻿ judge ﻿Derek Hough for putting him back in touch with Christian. Speaking of Derek, would the Canadian crooner ever think about putting on his dancing shoes and competing for the DWTS Mirrorball Trophy?

“No, I don’t think so,” Michael admitted. “I love that community, I love the dancing community. You know, I’m the brother of two sisters that had a real dance mom and so I went to all the recitals and everything and I think it’s a real beautiful life and I love Derek very much.”

Fans interested in seeing what kind of moves Michael can do, check out the music video for “Higher,” which was choreographed by Hough.

As for Michael, he’s happy being a “Dance Dad.” He recently revealed on Instagram that his 3-year-old daughter, Vida, is continuing her family legacy and has started dance class.

