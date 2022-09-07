Michael Bublé says he chose family over fame: “You can’t do both”

ABC/Lou Rocco

Michael Bublé is getting real about the price of fame and why he didn’t pay it.

Appearing on That Gaby Roslin Podcast, the hitmaker suggested he would have been a bigger star if he hadn’t start a family early in his career. That’s a pretty interesting statement considering Michael’s won four Grammy Awards and sold over 75 million records worldwide.

Michael noted the sacrifices of being a good father, saying, “You can’t do both successfully … Relatively, you can have success, but I think one always suffers.”

The 46-year-old singer then referenced his manager, “a beautiful guy” who has “managed a lot of big careers,” and believes Buble would be a bigger star if he hadn’t gotten married and had kids.

Michael added his manager also ensured he wouldn’t come to regret his decision to start a family with wife Luisana Lopilato, whom he wed in 2011.

“My manager always says to me, ‘It isn’t tough to make the decisions, kid, it’s tough to live with the consequences of those decisions,'” the Canadian crooner began, adding that he was asked if he could “live with the consequences of … [putting] your family first.”

The “Sway” singer was made aware how his choices would “hurt” his rising star status — but he chose family and doesn’t regret it.

Michael is the father of four kids: 9-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Elias, 4-year-old Vida and newborn Cielo.

So, would he quit music to be a dad full time? Michael says while he’s “a father and a husband first,” being a singer is still a fulfilling part of who he is.

Michael also shouted out Ed Sheeran for juggling both fatherhood and superstardom, joking he should run for prime minister one day.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.