Michael Bublé says he and Lady Gaga are creating a movement to preserve jazz music

Mindy Small/FilmMagic/ Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Michael Bublé has nothing but love and respect for Lady Gaga — especially since they share a mutual love of jazz music.

Speaking to PureWow, the Canadian crooner raved about the “Rain on Me” singer’s Las Vegas residency, titled Jazz & Piano.

“Lady Gaga invited me — we had lunch yesterday and she asked me to come to hear her residency,” said Michael, adding he most definitely accepted the chance to watch her perform at Dolby Live Theatre at Park MGM.

“She is an incredibly talented, powerful entertainer who is able to completely connect with her audience,” he raved of the performance. “She genuinely cares about them and it comes through in spades.” Michael added Lady Gaga’s show “inspired” him.

He said she performed hits by ﻿Tony Bennett﻿, her ﻿Love for Sale﻿ collaborator, as well as the legendary ﻿Cole Porter.

The Grammy winner also couldn’t help but tell Gaga exactly how he felt after the show ended.

“She came off stage and I hugged her and the only thing I could think to say was, ‘I’m so proud of you and the fact that you and I get to, together, we get to continue the legacy of our heroes and to be custodians of this music we love so much,'” Michael said. He said he’s “just so happy” to see Lady Gaga popularizing jazz music for the younger generations.

“There’s others that we both love that are a part of this movement,” Michael said, naming people like ﻿Diana Krall﻿ and ﻿Jamie Cullum﻿. “Each of us are very different, we have our own takes on it, but together we’re almost creating this — I don’t know what you’d call it — this kind of strange, off-center movement. … It just keeps going, it keeps building.”

Michael didn’t reveal if he will collaborate with Gaga on a jazz single, but fans are certainly hoping.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.