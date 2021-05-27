Michael Bublé, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain to appear at Juno Awards next month

Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Three of the biggest Canadian music stars will be handing out trophies next month at the Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys.

Following the news that Justin Bieber will perform at the June 6 ceremony for the first time in more than 10 years, it’s been announced that Michael Bublé, Sarah McLachlan and Shania Twain will all be presenters, along with Alessia Cara and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Gordon Lightfoot.

Michael, a former Junos host and a 14-time winner, is returning to the road on July 9 with dates in the U.K. before kicking off a North American run starting August 13 in Jacksonville, FL.

Meanwhile, JP Saxe and Julia Michaels will perform together on the telecast; JP is up for five awards, including Single of the Year for his and Julia’s hit duet, “If The World Was Ending.” “This is going to be a particularly special one. gotta go all out for the homeland,” the Canadian singer/songwriter tweeted.

The 50th annual Juno Awards will be broadcast throughout Canada on Sunday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET and will air globally on CBCMusic.ca/junos. The show will also be livestreamed on CBC Music’s TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

