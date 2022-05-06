Michael Bublé reveals training with Derek Hough ended with two MRIs

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Michael Bublé reveals Dancing with the Stars pro Derek Hough did more than whip him into dancing shape for the “Higher” music video — Derek “broke” him.

Michael danced with Derek’s girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, for the visually stunning music video that saw them perform ballroom steps that would dazzle the DWTS judges.

“They broke me,” the Canadian crooner told Entertainment Tonight, “Seven days of rehearsal, lifting her, and she’s a tiny thing, but lift her over and over again? And, about two days in, I went like, ‘Oh, Derek, my neck is a little bit sore.’ And I could see he looked at me weird.”

Michael powered through the pain, which he admits might have been foolish. “Now I know, months later, that when he looked at me weird, that look was, ‘Oh, sh*t, you’re in trouble, Bublé,” he remarked. “Tomorrow, I go get my second MRI.”

Bublé says he thinks he tore his bicep, but he doesn’t blame Derek and Hayley. “It’s my fault, man,” he admits, noting that Derek kept trying to prevent any accidental injuries. “He kept saying things like, ‘No, no, no, don’t lift. Don’t lift with your legs, just let’s keep your legs.’ And I was like, ‘How do I lift?’ But I kept doing it.”

Michael cracked, “I’m an old, feeble man.”

Michael just wrapped his Las Vegas residency and just released his new album, Higher. He has plenty of time to rest up and heal before he promotes his new record on tour, which kicks off August 8.

Michael also has a new baby on the way with wife ﻿Luisana Lopilato, but doesn’t know the sex, and jokingly asked his fans for name suggestions.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.